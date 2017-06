I think I'm in with a chance ??!!!

Loading article content

The name of the Los Angeles-based radio station is blacked out, but the message starts by saying that Kylie, who describes herself as the “New Music Coordinator”, “came across Lennox’s music online”.

She added: “I really like what I heard.”

Kylie goes on to explain that she “find (s) artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station”.

Lennox is asked to send over an MP3 of her latest single, which will then be sent to the station’s programme director “to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation”.

Annie Lennox on stage outside Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee Concert (PA Archive)

The Scottish singer is also then asked about what “support campaign” she currently has for latest single.

The message continues: “I only ask because we are connected to an artist development firm that can also get you onto 150 radio stations worldwide and provide support for press, video, retail, and licensing. The best part is, if they really like your music, they’ll cover all of the marketing expenses.”

Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics performs during the Brit Awards in 1999, at the London Arena. The band, who reunited for the occasion, were presented with the Outstanding Contribution to British Music award ( Fiona Hanson/PA )

It ends by saying: “Please let them know Kylie referred you and you should be in. Let me know your thoughts and be sure to send me that MP3!”

Lennox has also won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her music.

She has forged a hugely successful solo career and has also won countless awards for her charity and humanitarian work, including being awarded an OBE in 2011.