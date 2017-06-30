THE body representing Scots local government has elected a female Labour politician as the country's pre-eminent councillor.

Aberdeenshire's Alison Evison, who becomes the 15th President of Cosla and only the third female to hold the post, said she had secured the job she "relished".

The leader of the council's Labour group, Ms Evison was elected president of the organisation following a meeting of its full Convention in Edinburgh this morning. She succeeds North Ayrshire's David O'Neill and continues the tradition of Labour councillors holding the post.

Graham Houston, an SNP councillor in Stirling was appointed Vice-President at the same meeting. Mr Houston had been the leader of Stirling Council between 2008 and 2012 and is currently a member of the Scottish Police Authority.

The appointments come as Scottish Labour unveils recent figures showing local government budget were being cut faster than other areas such as health and dropping 4.6 per cent between 2013 and 2017.

Following the meeting Ms Evison said: “I am absolutely delighted to be elected President of Cosla, I am delighted that my peers have put their faith in me and it is a job I will relish.

“I would also like to offer my genuine congratulations to Graham Houston on his election as Cosla’s new Vice-President.

“I am determined to be a President that works for all of our membership in partnership with my Vice- President and spokespersons. The President of Cosla is still one of the best political jobs in Scotland and I intend giving it my all for the next five years.”

Cosla’s new Vice President Councillor Houston said: “It is a great honour to be elected as Cosla’s Vice-President.

“I congratulate Alison on her successful election as President and I look forward to working with her as part of a team that works for the best interests of Scottish Local Government and the communities we represent.

“The new Presidential team have a big job ahead of us – but it is one that I am most certainly up for.”