An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed that sarin nerve gas was used in a deadly attack on a Syrian town.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the findings of the investigation in a statement on Friday.

The attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province on April 4 left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.

OPCW director-general Ahmet Uzumcu condemned the attack as an “atrocity” and said the “perpetrators of this horrific attack must be held accountable for their crimes”.

The investigation did not apportion blame but its findings will be used by a joint United Nations-OPCW investigation team to assess who was responsible.

The US State Department said in a statement on Thursday night after the report was circulated to OPCW member states that “the facts reflect a despicable and highly dangerous record of chemical weapons use by the Assad regime”.

President Donald Trump cited images of the aftermath of the Khan Sheikhoun attack when he launched a punitive strike days later, firing cruise missiles on a Syrian government-controlled air base from where US officials said the Syrian military had launched the chemical attack. It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Mr Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president months before.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has denied using chemical weapons. His staunch ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said earlier this month that he believed the attack was “a provocation” staged “by people who wanted to blame him (Assad) for that”.

Both the US and the OPCW were at pains to defend the inquiry’s work. Investigators did not visit the scene of the attack, deeming it too dangerous, but analysed samples from victims and survivors as well as interviewing witnesses.

“A rigorous methodology was employed for conducting an investigation of alleged use of chemical weapons that took into account corroboration between interviewee testimonies; open-source research, documents, and other records; and the characteristics of the samples including those provided by the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the OPCW said.

The Syrian government joined the OPCW in 2013 after it was blamed for a deadly poison gas attack in a Damascus suburb. As it joined, Assad’s government declared some 1,300 tons of chemical weapons and precursor chemicals which were subsequently destroyed in an unprecedented international operation. However, the organisation still has unanswered questions about the completeness of Syria’s initial declaration, meaning that it has never been able to confirm that the country has no more chemical weapons.