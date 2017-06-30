A host of Coronation Street stars were among mourners who gathered to celebrate the life of a PR boss killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Martyn Hett, 29, was a “superfan” of the ITV1 soap and even had a tattoo of Weatherfield stalwart Deirdre Barlow on his leg.

The coffin of Martyn Hett arrives at Stockport Town Hall Plaza ( Peter Byrne/PA)

In attendance at the funeral at Stockport Town Hall were actors Helen Worth (Gail McIntyre), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Brown), Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor), Anthony Cotton (Sean Tully) and the show’s producer Kate Oates.

The Coronation Street-themed coffin arrived at the service in a horse-drawn carriage (Peter Byrne/PA)

His Coronation Street-themed coffin was greeted by a minute’s applause before it entered the building to the tune of Beautiful by Mariah Carey.

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus welcomed guests to the service in which the dress code was “black and fabulous”, and was due to sing during the ceremony.

Michelle McManus welcomes people to the funeral and says they will do their very best to celebrate Martyn's life pic.twitter.com/PUdiVxuMOZ — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

Mr Hett was a massive fan of the Scottish singer and once spent more than 24 hours on a coach to travel to see her in concert.

Helen Worth, who plays Gail in the soap, has just arrived at the funeral of Martyn Hett. Antony Cotton is also here. pic.twitter.com/1zXH6WMHxo — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz in Coronation Street, is among the mourners here pic.twitter.com/xe6ZioDyil — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

Kym Marsh and Kate Oates arrive at the funeral service (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking in the days leading up to the service, his mother Figen Murray and stepfather Stuart Murray said it was only after his death that they realised how well known Mr Hett was through social media.

Mrs Murray said: “It seems that he was fearless about life as well because he wasn’t frightened of talking about his own death.

“He actually had discussed and planned his funeral the way he wanted to exit.

“It’s going to be almost theatrical actually.”

The family of Mr Hett, who appeared on reality shows Tattoo Fixers and Come Dine With Me, have asked for donations to the Kidscan Children’s Cancer Charity, Beechwood Children’s Bereavement Service and Beacon Counselling in Mr Hett’s memory.

A funeral service is also due to be held today for 15-year-old victim Megan Hurley (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A funeral service for 15-year-old Megan Hurley, another of the 22 victims of the May 22 atrocity, was also taking place on Friday in her home town of Halewood, Merseyside.

Video message from Mariah Carey is played to the funeral of Martyn Hett pic.twitter.com/UUDIOexwF6 — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

A video message from Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw pic.twitter.com/0q6bsQyMnN — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

Paying tribute, his father Paul Hett told the congregation: “It was in the early hours of Tuesday morning that we were told by his friends Martyn was missing.

“Our world was instantly turned upside down and from that moment and all along our painful journey which brought us here today we were cared for with so much empathy and understanding by everyone concerned.

A minute's applause for Martyn pic.twitter.com/jmoRcsqVvb — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 30, 2017

“We are so very proud of Martyn. I would describe Martyn’s life as one long rollercoaster ride. You never knew where it would take you or what was round that corner, but you couldn’t wait for it to happen.

“He was inspirational and this in turn inspired everyone around him. His comic timing was perfect. He would have gone on to achieve the most amazing things, of that we have no doubt.

“In a very nice way, Martyn loved being in the limelight and the centre of attention. He would be loving every minute of this fantastic celebration of his life.”