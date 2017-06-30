Mariah Carey has been one of a host of stars to pay tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett at his funeral.
A recorded message from the popstar was played to the hundreds of people who attended the service at Stockport Town Hall in memory of the 29-year-old.
In the message, she said: "I just wanted to say that I love you and I'm so happy that we got a chance to meet and I know you're shining down on us from heaven.
"I'm happy that all your family and friends are gathered together in honour of you and that I played a strong role in your life is an honour to me."
The service was also attended by Coronation Street stars including Helen Worth (Gail Rodwell), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Stape), Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor), Antony Cotton (Sean Tully), Faye Brookes (Kate Connor) and the show's producer Kate Oates.
The coffin for the Corrie superfan was decorated with the soap's logo as well as pictures of the cast.
Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus welcomed mourners to the ceremony, which was played to mourners outside on a big screen.
She said she had met Mr Hett when he contacted her on social media to tell her how much he loved her.
She said: "I'm just someone that met Martyn because Martyn was so kind to me and kindness is really under-rated, I think, in this world today.
"So for the short time that I knew Martyn, those few years, I'll be forever grateful I knew Martyn, because Martyn was just so lovely and made such an impact on my life.
"For as long as I live I'll never forget Martyn and Martyn will always be in my thoughts."
She sang Emotional and All This Time, the song which she released after winning the TV talent contest in 2003.
