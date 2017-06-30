Mariah Carey has been one of a host of stars to pay tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett at his funeral.

A recorded message from the popstar was played to the hundreds of people who attended the service at Stockport Town Hall in memory of the 29-year-old.

In the message, she said: "I just wanted to say that I love you and I'm so happy that we got a chance to meet and I know you're shining down on us from heaven.

