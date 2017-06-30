The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) summer exhibition will question the traditional view of landscape painting, its curator has said.

Against the Landscape, curated by painter Daniel Sturgis in collaboration with arts institute Grizedale Arts, will run in the school's Reid Building from Saturday until August 23.

The exhibition features work by artists including influential British painter Patrick Caulfield CBE and sculptor Eva Rothschild.

Loading article content

A number of paintings will be displayed on "eccentric" hanging panels made by Grizedale Arts to reflect the way paintings were displayed in the early twentieth century.

HeraldScotland:

Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Sturgis, whose work also features in the exhibition, believes the display will challenge people's perceptions of what landscape paintings traditionally look like.

He said: "The exhibition has 15 artists represented from America, the UK and from Scotland, and each of them is working with an understanding, or is in some way inspired by the landscape, and that is represented in a slightly hidden way within their work.

"I think that all exhibitions are about asking questions and about people coming to think what their understanding is of how an artist might reflect on the natural environment and landscapes.

"Questioning is what this exhibition's all about. It's asking you to challenge your expectation of what landscape painting might be. I think they're all wonderful works."

The free exhibition is open to the public seven days a week from 10am until 4.30pm.