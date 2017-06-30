Historic sites throughout Scotland have seen a rise in visitor numbers due to their links to a popular television programme.

Historic Environment Scotland have said the sites, including Linlithgow Palace, Glasgow Cathedral and Aberdour Castle, as well as Blackness Castle, have seen a rise in visitors due to featuring in the TV show Outlander.

The time-travel historical romance has led to a "significant surge" in visitors, the body (HES) says.

Blackness Castle on the south coast of the Firth of Forth - which features in the series as the stand-in for Fort William - has seen the most significant rise in visitors, up 72% for the period 1 April to 25 June this year.

Doune Castle, which plays the role of the fictional Castle Leoch, has recorded a 50% increase in the same period.

Aberdour Castle visitors have risen by 58%, Linlithgow Castle by 43% and Glasgow Cathedral up by 39%.

The show was shown on terrestrial television, on More4, for the first time this week.

Stephen Duncan, director of Commercial and Tourism at Historic Environment Scotland, which manages 300 Historic Scotland visitor attractions, said: "Featuring in Outlander has opened up our sites to a whole new audience, inspiring more and more visitors to come and discover the history behind these places, further demonstrating the enduring value and significance of heritage attractions in Scotland."

He added: "I’m delighted to welcome this boost in visitor numbers as we continue to celebrate the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

"This is an excellent return on the investment we have made across our estate.

"At Doune Castle, for example, after upgrading the visitor and retail offering, we have seen retail income increase 62% for the year to date."

Fiona Hyslop, the culture secretary, said: “The international success of Outlander continues to draw visitors from around the world to visit treasured heritage sites like Doune Castle and Blackness Castle and find out more about Scotland’s rich history and fascinating heritage.

"The TV drama showcases Scotland to international audiences and has helped strengthen the growth we’re seeing in tourism from overseas."