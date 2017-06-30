A TEAM of Berlin-based journalists is staging a tribute to the Hearts football team heroes who joined the Army en masse to fight in the First World War.

The Edinburgh club's players were the first to volunteer for McCrae's Battalion, largely made up of sportsmen who had come forward to take part in the conflict.

Their story is celebrated annually in Scotland but now their actions are being recognised by photographers and journalists from leading media outlets in Germany after the Hearts story struck a chord with one media man.

Loading article content