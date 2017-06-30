A TEAM of Berlin-based journalists is staging a tribute to the Hearts football team heroes who joined the Army en masse to fight in the First World War.
The Edinburgh club's players were the first to volunteer for McCrae's Battalion, largely made up of sportsmen who had come forward to take part in the conflict.
Their story is celebrated annually in Scotland but now their actions are being recognised by photographers and journalists from leading media outlets in Germany after the Hearts story struck a chord with one media man.
Martin Lengemann, who also runs an online project called The Scar which recounts individuals' war stories, was inspired by the Hearts players' brave act.
He said: "I started a project called Die Narbe/The Scar in which I try to tell the stories of the single individuals in the war and to make these stories interesting for children and young people and to make them understand, that suffering and to die was nothing one side had exclusive and that friendship and understanding is the key to peace.
"I came across the Hearts story some years ago and I more and more felt sympathy for the club and the people living the tradition of the men and the club and keep alive the memories.
"As a token of friendship between Germany and Great Britain, seven German journalists from Welt N24, Die Welt and Bild want to honor these men with a special initiative.
"With the names and numbers of the fallen soldiers printed on their football shirts, they met at the Brandenburg Gate for a team photo."
The media team will play a tribute match against a team from the British Embassy in Berlin on July 10.
