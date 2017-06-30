The leader of the council dealing with the Grenfell Tower fire has resigned following criticism of his handling of the disaster.

Nicholas Paget-Brown said he had to accept responsibility for “perceived failings” by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council after the tragedy which claimed at least 80 lives.

“I have therefore decided to step down as leader of the council as soon as a successor is in place,” he said.

Mr Paget-Brown thanked other London boroughs for their support, saying: “The scale of this tragedy was always going to mean that one borough alone would never have sufficient resources to respond to all the needs of the survivors and those made homeless, on its own.”

He acknowledged many questions about why the fire spread so quickly would need to be answered by the public inquiry, and the council had been criticised for “failing to answer all the questions that people have”.

He said: “As council leader I have to accept my share of responsibility for these perceived failings.

An 11th-hour decision to shelve the council’s first cabinet meeting since the disaster was branded an ‘absolute fiasco’ (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“In particular, my decision to accept legal advice that I should not compromise the public inquiry by having an open discussion in public yesterday, has itself become a political story.

“And it cannot be right that this should have become the focus of attention when so many are dead or still unaccounted for.

“They will appoint a new deputy leader and cabinet.”

Downing Street said the council should have “respected” a High Court ruling that the press and public should be allowed into the meeting, which was originally slated to be held behind closed doors.