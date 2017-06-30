Jeremy Corbyn has urged Theresa May to broaden the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster after the judge appointed to lead the probe warned it may be too narrow to satisfy all survivors.

The Labour leader called for a two-part inquiry, the first looking at specific issues around the fire in Kensington, west London and reporting back soon, with an additional second part "looking at the national issues".

It comes after the judge appointed by the Prime Minister to lead the inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, suggested the focus of his investigation would likely be limited to the cause of the fire, why it spread and how it could be prevented in future.

Mr Corbyn suggested Sir Martin's approach could breach Mrs May's commitment in the Queen's Speech that residents would be consulted on the terms of the inquiry.

He also suggested the second part of the inquiry should look at potential regulatory and enforcement issues and how Government spending decisions may have been a factor.

In a letter to the PM, he said: "Reaching a full understanding of how and why this fire started and spread is obviously of the utmost importance.

"However, it is clear to me from talking to Grenfell residents that their concerns and questions stretch beyond these narrow terms.

"I would be grateful for clarification as to who so instructed Sir Martin Moore-Bick and how his comments are compatible with the Queen's Speech commitment that residents and families of the deceased be consulted on the terms of reference for the inquiry."

Mr Corbyn said the Grenfell fire has "much wider implications" for national policy, including building regulations and enforcement, housing allocation policy, the funding of local councils, housing associations and the fire service, the subcontracting of maintenance and planning, and victim support.

"An inquiry with narrow terms of reference risks failing to learn all the lessons of this tragedy," he wrote.

"Both residents and the country as a whole would be better-served by a two-party inquiry."

Mr Corbyn said he was "deeply concerned" about Sir Martin's suggestion that it could take a year to produce a preliminary report, adding: "Ongoing uncertainty and long delays would add to the trauma Grenfell residents and victims' families have already experienced."

The Labour leader urged Mrs May to ask the retired Court of Appeal to "reconsider" and commit to an interim report by September, which has also been requested by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Corbyn also said he was "very worried" about reports that Grenfell residents and victims' families were not consulted before Sir Martin's appointment.

He called on Mrs May to give a commitment they will be "properly consulted" in the future, alongside the likes of the fire brigade and other emergency services.

"The wider the acceptance of the inquiry's terms of reference and method of working, the more authority and confidence it will command," he added.

Mr Corbyn requested a commitment from Mrs May to identify the number of victims as soon as possible with "full transparency" regarding the number missing and those confirmed dead.

The PM should also provide an amnesty for survivors concerned about their immigration status and give a "cast iron" commitment that any financial support residents receive does not affect future benefit entitlements, he said.

The Opposition leader called on Mrs May to commit that survivors will be permanently housed in the borough, to outline measures to preserve forensic evidence in the tower, to provide up-front funding for councils and housing associations to carry out necessary fire safety works, and to overhaul building regulations in line with coroners' recommendations from 2013 after the Lakanal House and Shirley Towers fires.

Downing Street said survivors and victims' families would be consulted on the terms of the inquiry.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister will respond to Jeremy Corbyn's letter in due course. She has been clear that survivors and victims' families should be consulted on the terms of reference and will have their voices heard throughout the inquiry process."