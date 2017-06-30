THE reigning Masterchef: The Professional champion has said parents may be hindering rather than helping their kids by pressuring them to go to university.
Gary Maclean said his TV win was down to developing his skills at the City of Glasgow college, where he works as a senior lecturer.
The 45-year-old said that many children would be better served doing vocational courses, but are instead pushed into higher education by well-meaning, but misguided, parents.
He said: "There's definitely a pressure on young people to go to university and a lot of that is down to parents.
"They need to realise there are actually jobs, good jobs, at the end of vocational courses.
"Our graduates, whatever they do at the college, are going out and getting proper jobs and careers at some of the best restaurants in the world."
The lecturer, who teaches around 1,500 students every year, won the popular BBC programme showcasing professional chefs in December.
