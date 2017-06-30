Police want to trace a man who has been reported missing in Edinburgh.
John Suskis, 52, was last seen at an address in Morningside at 11am on Wednesday.
He is described as white with tanned skin, 5ft 7ins and long dark hair with grey streaks.
Mr Suskis was wearing dark green trousers, brown shoes, a checked scarf, tweed check jacket and a blue cricket player-style skip cap.
Officers are concerned for Mr Suskis' well-being and have urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.
Inspector William Faulkner of Howdenhall Police Station said: "John has now not been seen for some time and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"I would ask anyone who has seen John, or recognises his description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
