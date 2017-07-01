US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has stayed silent on the matter of her father’s controversial attack on a female TV host.
The president’s daughter has been using her role as a White House adviser to advocate for women’s rights – however, she has not weighed in on her father’s tweets disparaging MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
Ms Trump has discussed issues such as family leave with politicians, travelled to promote job-training efforts and spoken out against human trafficking.
She also said she was surprised by the level of “viciousness” in Washington politics.
Today I joined Secretary Tillerson & policy leaders at the State Department in the global fight against human trafficking. #EndTrafficking pic.twitter.com/Ho8JNotG1a
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 27, 2017
In the wake of the Twitter attack, Ms Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough called on women close to Mr Trump to condemn him for the remarks.
In the past, Ivanka Trump has defended her father as a supporter of women despite his history of offensive comments about women.
