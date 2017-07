Sir Mick Jagger described the "surreal moment" he was unexpectedly arrested for a minor drug offence in 1967 as he told how his fame with The Rolling Stones made him a "good target" for authorities.

The 73-year-old singer faced a three-month prison sentence after he was reportedly found with amphetamine tablets when police descended on a party he was attending with a number of stars at band mate Keith Richards' Redlands property.

But the penalty was quashed when the judgment caused public outrage and prompted The Times newspaper then editor William Rees-Mogg to write in his defence, claiming that the star was being treated unfairly because of his public profile.

