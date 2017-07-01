Detectives investigating a serious assault have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.
Police Scotland said a man suffered significant injuries after being attacked near a pub in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, on May 19.
The incident happened in High Street, close to the Globe Bar, at around 10.10pm that Friday.
Officers have released pictures of a man they think may be able to assist with their inquiries.
He is described as white with a heavy build, 25-35 years old, with dark receding hair. He was wearing a grey suit, white shirt and blue tie.
Detective Constable Derek Johnston, of Johnstone CID, said: "Inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible for this assault.
"At this time I am appealing to the public to contact us with any information that they may have.
"I would ask anyone who recognises the man in the images to please get in touch, as it is essential that we speak with him as part of our inquiry."
