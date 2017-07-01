The Scottish Government made 90.4% of European subsidy payments due to farmers by the deadline of midnight on Friday.
Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments had now been made to 16,521 farmers and crofters.
Ministers were forced to apply to the European Commission for an extension to the deadline for the second year in a row due to delays caused by the troubled £178 million IT system set up to administer the payments.
Mr Ewing said: "As of close of business last night (Friday June 30) and subject to final confirmation we have made BPS, Greener and Young Farmer payments to 16,521 farmers and crofters, valued at £343 million.
"This represents around 90.4% of expected total payments for those schemes.
"We are awaiting a final determination from the European Commission regarding an extension to the payment deadline to 15 October, if necessary, on the grounds of the acutely challenging delivery and implementation issues we face in Scotland.
"Our payments made to date, along with the national loan scheme, mean that the majority of farmers and crofters have received their money.
"Over the coming weeks we will be working hard to ensure that we complete the remaining payments due to farmers and crofters as quickly as possible."
