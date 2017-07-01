Marriage equality campaigners have predicted victory in Northern Ireland as they called for action from the country's deadlocked politicians.
It is the only part of the UK or Ireland where same-sex marriage is banned.
Demonstrators on Saturday said any new government must be for all the country's people as thousands thronged Belfast city centre on Saturday in a colourful and noisy parade.
Loading article content
Gay rights activists, trade unionists, civil servants, firemen, drag queens and same-sex couples turned out for a procession to the City Hall bedecked with rainbow flags and banners.
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister, Northern Ireland-born The Fall actor Bronagh Waugh and Rainbow Project director John O'Doherty led demonstrators.
Mr O'Doherty told political leaders nice words at election time were not enough, saying: "We need action.
"Action to make communities safe, action to make schools safe, an over-arching commitment from all the public institutions to addressing the historical and current inequalities which prevent Northern Ireland from being the society that we all want it to be."
It is one sticking point delaying the formation of a new devolved powersharing government at Stormont.
Mr O'Doherty alluded to the shift in public opinion, on Friday Germany became the latest country to vote for gay marriage.
"Together we are the future of Northern Ireland.
"We are the progressive majority and those who oppose us will lose, just like they did every time before.
"When we win this battle do not think that we are done.
"This campaign is not just about changing the law, we are about changing the world."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.