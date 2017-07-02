FORMER First Minister Henry McLeish has said there will “of course” be a second referendum on independence.

McLeish' said it would be "foolish" for Unionists to believe there would not be another referendum.

The former Scottish Labour leader's remarks came despite Nicola Sturgeon ruling it out until the terms of Brexit are clearer.

However, McLeish said that he expected Brexit to be such a "nightmare" that Scots would be attracted in greater numbers to independence.

When asked whether he expected this to be before the 2021 Holyrood election, McLeish said that would be the likely outcome.

McLeish said: "It's no surprise that a delay of a future referendum has been announced.

"That was never in doubt and the First Minister has confirmed the obvious.

"There will of course be a second referendum in Scotland at some point, that will be influenced by the outcome of Brexit."

He suggested the SNP was likely to recover from the party's General Election setback when it lost 21 seats.

McLeish, who was First Minister from 2000 to 2001, also called on Labour to begin campaigning more robustly for federalism as an alternative to independence.

He said: "At the moment the SNP is at a low ebb despite it remaining the dominant party in Scotland.

"However, Brexit could have a transformative effect on Scotland.

"We should recognise that now is the time to seriously set out an alternative to diehard Unionism and outright independence.

"Scots may start to warm to independence at a future point.

"But even if the SNP didn't exist, Labour would still have to find a better way to govern the whole of the UK.

"The constitutional question is not going to go away and it would be foolish to believe there won't be another referendum.

"To deny that there will ever be a future referendum would be a foolish mistake.

"Labour has got to decide whether it wants to push for a bigger choice with federalism or to risk Brexit reigniting the flames of independence.

"It all depends on the Brexit nightmare that is unfolding and on the mood of Scotland."