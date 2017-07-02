POLICE have warned that Scotland's newest and largest urban festival, run by the organisers of T-in-the-Park, will be operating a strict zero tolerance drugs policy.

TRNSMT, a three-day non-camping festival featuring some of the UK's leading bands including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro and set in Glasgow Green from this Friday, is expected to attract about 120,000 people ready to party right in the heart of the city.

The new Glasgow festival was announced after organisers DF Concerts confirmed that T-in-the-Park would be taking a break after being beset by a barrage of challenges including traffic chaos, arrests and a number of drug related deaths.

Organisers claimed that severe limitations were put on their ability to manage the site after a protected nesting osprey was discovered in its midst.

However police said that despite moves by several high profile festivals across the UK to adopt onsite testing of illegal drugs TRNSMT will be operating a zero tolerance policy.

The testing scheme, which is already widely used in some European countries including Germany and the Netherlands, was first introduced in the UK at Cornwall's Secret Garden Party last year, with 200 people testing their drugs. About a quarter of them dumped substances as a result. Organisers claimed that the facility meant that dangerous substances were taken out of circulation helping keep people safe.

However police commander Superintendent Stewart Carle, who is overseeing policing for the festival, told the Sunday Herald that the zero tolerance approach meant that drug amnesty bins, available at many festivals including last year's T-in-the Park, would not be present and that police would be following the law to the letter if drugs were found during searches.

"[Drug testing] is not our current position," said Superintendent Carle. "That is not to say it will never be considered. But I know there is real concern in England that it is something of a legal minefield. We get the harm reduction message but here there will be a zero tolerance policy so there will be no amnesty bins." Sniffer dogs would be used within the site, he added. Those with "drug dealer quantities" of drugs will be arrested and charged, he added. In some cases on-the-spot penalties will be imposed.

Some 300 additional officers will be deployed across the city on each of the three days, as part of a Category C high risk operation– similar to those used on Old Firm match days – that has been in the planning for the last four months.

Fifty uniformed and plain clothed officers will be stationed within the grounds themselves while others will patrol the fence making sure drugs, alcohol, or people without tickets don't find a way in.

In response to the heightened security fears following the terror attacks across the UK armed officers will also be stationed outside the site and fans will not be allowed large rucksacks (bigger than A3) into the site.

Scenario planning new includes dealing with someone trying to enter with a suspicious package and a vehicle crashing into people. So-called "hostile barriers" which aim to stop vehicles entering crowded areas have been in use at city events since December last year.

Paul Reed, manager of the association of Independent Festivals, said that an increasing number of urban festivals were springing up, bringing both new opportunities and challenges. "It's interesting that [DF] has moved to a more metropolitan site," he said. "We're seeing that as a general trend. Potentially there is less financial risk and reduced infrastructure costs with this model. It also responds to a demographic that don't necessarily want to camp in a field."

He also welcomed moves made by festivals to tackle drug related deaths with harm reduction models such as onsite testing. "A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes literally for years to get to this stage," he said. "It is a pragmatic approach to harm reduction - a quarter of people hand their drugs in after having them tested. They found all sorts of things from concrete in drugs to malaria tablets. Every festival has a zero drugs policy but the reality is no matter how tight your security, if there are drugs into prisons, you get them into festivals."

Customer demand is also changing festivals, he claimed, with a recent survey showing that while only seven percent bought a ticket based on the main acts playing, 54 percent said it was for the atmosphere and ambience.

"Saying that, TRNSMT has some really strong headliners and I'm sure it will do well," he added. "They've had some unusual challenges in recent years - how can you plan for an osprey's nest? So I really wish them well."

The TRNSMT lowdown

The name: first of all, Squares, it isn't some weird Finnish or Hungarian word, it's Transmit with the vowels taken out - but then all the cool kids knew that already.

The background: There used to be only one festival on the Scottish music scene that mattered and that was T-in-the-Park. Set up in 1994, it always rained, the toilets were filthy and the onsite food pretty basic. And it didn't matter a jot. Tickets flew out the door as soon as they went on sale. Over the years it's been joined in Scotland by Belladrum, Wickerman (which finished last year), Rockness (from 2006-2013) and a plethora of boutique events from Doun the Rabbit Hole in Port of Menteith to world music festival Knockengorroch in Galloway. And though T remained a stalwart, cracks began to show. Forced to move off its Balado site in 2015 to Strathallan in Perthshire, it was hit with problems and negatively publicity while tickets, once sold out long in advance, remained on-sale right up until the event. Last year DF Concerts announced that T would take a break for 2017 and instead launched TRNSMT as Scotland's newest and largest festival.

The new set-up: Most of Glasgow Green will be fenced off for the three days from this Friday to Sunday, though the public will still have access to the People' Palace. As well as a top line-up of all the biggest names in British rock on the main stage, there'll be a chance to check out the festival headliners of the future on the King Tut’s stage. There's also a new talent stage - Jack Rocks. T afficionados missing the Slam tent will also find their love of electronic beats catered for with DJ sets curated by Mixmag and including the likes of Monki and Syreeta, pioneers Coldcut and Nightwave, Glasgow favourite Jasper James and Columbian twin DJ duo The Menendez Brothers. Glasgow's finest street food trucks will be on site too with everything from Indian snacks to wood fired pizzas and vegan dishes. Cocktails join pints of beer at a more metropolitan festival bar.

The bands: The big headliners will be familiar names with Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro taking to the main stage. Other names include Scottish indie heroes Belle and Sebastian who are set to play their biggest ever Scottish show at TRNSMT this weekend. "We were asked to do T-in-the-Park one year but it clashed with a tour so that's the closest we've come," says Chris Geddes, B&S's keyboardist. What's he looking forward to most about this appearance on home turf? It's not just the warmth of the Glasgow crowd. "I can literally walk home afterwards," he says. "I think the good think about urban festivals is that they are not so weather dependent. And if we do get some good weather Glasgow is always such a great place." Fans can also look forward to the band unveiling the first song from a batch of new material which they expect to launch on EP by the end of the year.

There's plenty of new Scottish talent on the bill too including Medicine Men and Tijuana Bibles, as well as Brighton band Black Honey. The indie pop theme is carried across to London Grammar and hip hop Jeremy Corbyn fan Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will also be gracing the stage. Others include Gerry Cinnamon of pro-independence single Hope Over Fear fame, Motherwell band the The LaFontaines and quirky three-piece Scots Be Charlotte.

The vibe: Traditionally festivals have been about commitment. Once the tent is pitched there is no going back, no matter how long the queue is at the bar - or the toilets. TRNSMT has more of a pick and mix approach, catering to a slightly older crowd. Come for the day and go home by taxi - or a Green Coach, with pick-up/drop off points across Scotland. Or book a hotel and stay for all three. "TRNSMT appeals to a mix of music fans, [who] can create their own festival experience whether a resident in Glasgow or travelling for the experience," says DF chief exec Geoff Ellis. "We wanted to bring a metropolitan city centre festival to Glasgow because it’s one of the most vibrant cities in the UK – there’s always something happening and it has such a rich musical heritage that TRNSMT is a perfect fit for it." For an extra £40 a day there's a VIP area and there's plenty of after party action.

For Ellis though this is about evolving what DF do. "That’s what makes the festival scene so exciting," he says. "I love seeing people starting up small ones where it’s all about the vibe, the food, the entertainment for the little kids and not so much about the line-up. And then you see Radiohead at Glastonbury and you just see the overwhelming power of the music and the incredible production at the larger festivals....being a part of that mass is something simply spiritual."