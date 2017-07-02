LEGENDARY film critic Barry Norman has died in his sleep at the age of 83, his family has confirmed.
The journalist and former BBC presenter, who was described in a statement from his daughters as "remarkable", died on Friday night.
His literary agent Curtis Brown said he was "the defining voice of film criticism and insightful interviewing of screen legends from both sides of the camera".
Norman hosted BBC One's show Film between 1972 and 1998 and wrote for the Daily Mail and the Guardian newspapers. Formerly a Radio 4 presenter on the Today programme, he quit the BBC in 1998 after 26 years to work for Sky and was awarded with a CBE for services to broadcasting.
His wife Diana Norman died in 2011 aged 77. The couple met while working as journalists and married in 1957.
Yesterday tributes poured in from across the world of film and television and beyond.
BBC director-general Tony Hall said: "Barry Norman was a first class presenter and critic. He dominated broadcasting about films for a generation with wit and great knowledge. He will be greatly missed."
Mark Kermode, one of the UK's leading film critics tweeted: "Watching Barry Norman review films was a pleasure, an education, and an inspiration. He was the master."
