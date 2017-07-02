The mother of murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty has given birth to a baby girl named after the tragic teenager.

Pamela Munro gave birth to baby Penny Margaret Paige just months after the anniversary of her eldest daughter's death.

15-year-old Paige was killed in a vicious knife attack by 32-year-old killer John Leathem inside his Clydebank deli.

Friends of the schoolgirl shared their joy on social media and told how Paige would have been a doting sister.

One said: “Beautiful wee Penny your big sister would be so proud of u x.”

Another friend said: “Paige would be thinking she was the mum xxx.”

Pamela has three other children, Andrew, 11, Peyton, 5 and Lucas, 1, who she has spoken about during interviews.

Speaking to the Clydebank Post about her pregnancy, the couple said: "It was always our intention to have a baby this year. We never planned it but when it happened it was a positive thing for us to focus on.

"It will never replace Paige and we wouldn't want it to but we have always wanted a big family.

"Paige would have loved a new wee sister."

A search was launched when Paige, from Clydebank, was reported missing on Saturday, March 19, after she failed to arrive at her part-time hairdressing job.

She had left a friend's sleepover and was on her way to collect her wages from her hairdressing job in Kirkintilloch.

The teenager was last seen at Leatham's Delicious Deli shop in Whitecrook, West Dunbartonshire before she was reported missing.

Her body was found two days later in bushes at the side of Great Western Road, a busy route connecting Clydebank and Glasgow.