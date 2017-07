The NHS spent more than £70 million giving paracetamol to patients in England last year, despite the medication being available over the counter at a fraction of the cost.

Family doctors issued more than 21,740,00 prescriptions of the everyday painkillers at a cost of £3.23 per item, despite the pills being sold for as little as 19p in supermarkets.

The 2016/17 figure of £70.18 million, revealed in response to a written parliamentary question tabled by Labour MP Grahame Morris, shows the bill has fallen from £84.86 million in 2015/16 and £86.88 million the year before.

