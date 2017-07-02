A Scots author marked the end of Independent Bookshop Week at the weekend by launching the first new book store in a Highland town for almost a century.



Writer Angus MacDonald has teamed up with an award winning bookshop owner to open the first dedicated new book store in Fort William since the second world war.



Highland entrepreneur Angus has been given heavyweight backing for the joint venture from the owner of one of the world's top independent bookstores.



The Highland Bookshop, unveiled to coincide with national Independent Bookshop Week, will be the first of its kind in the town in living memory.



The shop - which is to be formally opened by bestselling author Alexander McCall Smith on 14 July - has been welcomed as a huge boost to the town by the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce.



Local author Angus, whose debut novel "Ardnish Was Home" is set in the area, said his own children had been winding him up about his motives for setting up the new store.



He said: "My kids have been joking that it's a way for me to flog more copies of my book, but it's already on its fourth reprint so it's doing OK!



"The feedback we have been getting in advance of opening has been extraordinary. All of our neighbours think it will be a great addition to the Fort William high street.



"Fort William gets almost half a million visitors each year and Kevin has already proved that independent bookshops can be highly successful.



"With the high rainfall in the area we want to be a place you would consider a welcome port in the storm. We want to create the kind of shop where people will come in for one thing and leave with something completely different that has caught their eye."



Angus, who has business interests across several sectors, funds the charitable Moidart Trust which aims to help grow the economy of the West Highlands. He is already working on his second novel.



For the Highland Bookshop he has gone into partnership with Kevin Ramage, owner of The Watermill Bookshop in Aberfeldy, which was recently named one of the World's Best Bookstores.



Kevin said: "This is Independent Bookshop Week and we thought this was the perfect opportunity to let people know that there is a bright future for shops like this on the High Street.



"I met Angus when we did a book launch for him at The Watermill and we got talking about how there hadn't been an independent bookshop in Fort William in living memory.



"Being in a large premises, which has long been empty, and one of the most attractive buildings in the centre of the high street, the bookshop will have a positive impact on the whole of Fort William town centre.



"As well as selling books and stationery, we will hold regular events and be a venue for reading and writing groups," Kevin said.



"We hope that the shop will become a cultural and social hub for Fort William and the whole Lochaber area."



Lochaber Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Lesley Benfield said: "This is a fantastic development. The more businesses of this kind on the High Street the better.



"These are people coming in with a track record and a strong reputation which helps of course. Keeping the High Street vibrant is really important.



"What we will have here is a business that appeals to the tourist market but also to the year round local market and that is vital."