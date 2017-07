CHILDREN at one of Scotland's largest primary schools will be able to take to the playground for lessons in relatively clement weather more often after two new shelters were built in the grounds.

Dunbar Primary School has built the wooden havens as part of a wider plan to bring the outdoors to children by using nearby natural beauty spots, making use of the East Lothian coastal town setting.

The new shelters will offer pupils somewhere to sit during break-times and will provide alternative classrooms where lessons including music classes can take place in the open air.

