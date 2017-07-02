The number of wild animals being cared for at the Scottish SPCA's main rescue facility has soared in recent years, according to figures released by the charity.

The SSPCA said its National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, helped 9,359 wild animals last year, an increase of 29% in just two years.

Bats, otters, weasels and seals are just some of the animals given help at the centre.

Overall, the animal welfare charity said it has cared for more than 35,000 creatures at the facility since it opened in 2012.

It is currently looking after almost 1,000 inpatients, including 45 tawny owls.

The charity revealed the figures as it launched its annual wildlife week.

Facility manager Colin Seddon said: "Our centre at Fishcross has allowed us to expand the number of wild animals we can care for by including on-site veterinary facilities, seal, swan and otter pools, aviaries, wild mammal enclosures, paddocks and a stable block for deer.

"Wildlife week gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all our supporters who made it possible for us to build and maintain this much-needed centre, whilst also showcasing the fantastic work done by the team here.

"At present, we have just under 1,000 casualties at our centre, including 45 tawny owls who are almost ready for release.

"These tawny owls arrived in our care from all over Scotland, mostly having been found on the ground after being blown out of a tree, disturbed from their nest, or simply fallen while practising their flying ability.

"Our team here have helped get them fit and healthy, all ready for release back into the wild in the coming weeks."