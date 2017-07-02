MY friend and fellow Sunday Herald columnist, Martin Stepek, calms Scotland with his regular mindfulness newsletter. The latest is headed Sleep Wonderful Sleep, and begins: “Many of us are quite fatigued. More tired than we should be. This tiredness leads to ‘grumpiness and lack of ability to think clearly’.” So it does. On Tuesday, as she postponed the next independence referendum, Nicola Sturgeon spoke ruefully of the people she had met during the election campaign who “wanted a break from the pressure of making big political decisions”. Scunnered, “quite fatigued” and girny with it. Thinking unclearly by the time June 8 arrived, many Scots had flung their vote in the pollsters’ faces and stumbled back upstairs for more “sleep, wonderful sleep”.

And to dream? Some people now let themselves hope that the “independence dream is dead” or at least dying. In that Tuesday debate, Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale were irritated, as well as surprised, to find that Sturgeon had merely shifted the next indyref along the calendar. They want the idea of Scotland’s independence to dwindle into a childish night fancy, wiped out of memory by the bright morning of “the day job”. But that’s not how it works. What’s true is that the SNP and their leader have been seriously damaged – possibly holed below the waterline in ways which aren’t yet visible. What isn’t true is the assumption that independence sinks or swims with the SNP’s fortunes. It has its own buoyancy. The First Minister’s most significant act on Tuesday was her turn towards the wider non-party independence movement –the place where the ideas and energy now seem to come from.

To switch the metaphor to biology, the idea of independence never leaves a body politic once it gets into the system. It can go quiet and almost dormant for long periods. Like many Scots today, many Czech, Irish and Polish people a century ago thought: “I’d be so proud to see my country take its own place among the nations, but with the world in this chaos, it’s not likely to happen.” But then they changed their minds, or the world changed their minds for them, and the smouldering idea suddenly flamed. “Wake up! It’s time, it’s now!” The idea is irrevocably in the Scottish genome today. No longer a fancy-dress pageant or a “bourgeois deviation”, but a sober policy option. Hard to say when it entered the bloodstream decisively. Perhaps in the 1970s, as the SNP began to score victories. Or perhaps, as I suspect, in the run-up years to the 1997 and 2014 referendums when – for the first time – campaigners asked the people what they wanted. “What sort of Scotland? Grass-roots local democracy? A land tax? An oil fund?”

