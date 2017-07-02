MINISTERS are on standby for a flying visit to Scotland by the US president this month.

Senior government officials have said they expect Donald Trump to make an unscheduled stop at his Aberdeenshire golf course.

This would be a brief visit during a trip to Europe to attend France's Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

However it is understood that any visit would only be confirmed 24 hours in advance so anti-Trump protesters do not have time to disrupt his time in the country.

A White House source told the Sunday Times: “There is a window of opportunity for the president to visit Britain when he is in Europe later this month.

“It is likely it will be hastily arranged and it is possible no official confirmation of his visit will be given until at least 24 hours before to stop any large-scale protests against his visit from being mobilised.”

Any visit to the UK by Mr Trump would be expected to be treated as largely informal, and not approached in the same way as a scheduled state visit would.