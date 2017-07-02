Detectives are appealing for information after two men were attacked by a knifeman in Paisley.
On Sunday, July 2 at around 3am the pair aged 26 and 27-years-old were walking on Causeyside Street near to Mr Kebab takeaway shop.
It was here that they were assaulted by a man with a knife, which police say was unprovoked.
The two men were taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being released.
The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, stocky build with short brown hair. He was wearing a black coloured polo shirt, dark trousers and dark shoes.
Detective Sergeant Craig Riddell at Paisley CID said: “This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack which left the two men with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.
“We are currently viewing CCTV and know that there were a number of people in the area at this time that we would like to speak to, especially two women who tried to intervene as the assaults were taking place. It is vital that theses woman contact police at Paisley immediately on 101 quoting incident number 0836 of 2 July 2017.”
Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
