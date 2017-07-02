Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year’s Ramadan as “harder than any” he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies.
Speaking at an Eid celebration in Trafalgar Square, the Muslim Mayor of London gave a message of unity in the wake of two terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.
Bloody assaults on London Bridge, Borough Market and Finsbury Park claimed the lives of nine people during the holy period, while at least 80 more died in the west London blaze.
Mr Khan told crowds in central London: “This Ramadan was harder than any Ramadan I can remember, not simply because of the long 19 to 20-hour fast, but because unfortunately in this holy month of Ramadan, we saw the terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market.
“We saw the terror attack on Finsbury Park and we saw the awful, awful horror of the fire at Grenfell Tower.
“I am sure that all of us have in our thoughts and prayers all those affected by the terror attacks and by the fire.
“But we know it is a fact of life, I’m afraid, there are some people who want to divide our communities, there are some people who want to fuel division.”
He then asked the crowd: “Are we going to let them?”
“No,” those in attendance cheered.
The mayor also hailed the capital for its tolerance, saying all faiths, ages and social classes were “celebrated”, calling it “the greatest city in the world”.
