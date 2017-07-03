SCOTLAND’S economy has been boosted by the weak pound caused by the Brexit vote, with the first positive swing in export numbers in two years, according to a new report.

The latest Royal Bank of Scotland Business Monitor, conducted by the Fraser of Allander Institute, also found companies looking forward to even better conditions later this year.

However the survey of more than 400 Scottish firms found most had been hit by the flip-side of the slide in Sterling since last year's Leave vote, with inflation driving up costs and capital investment sharply down.

