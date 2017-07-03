THE parents of M9 crash victim Lamara Bell have revealed how they dashed to be at her bedside only to find themselves at the wrong hospital.

The mother-of-two had been airlifted to hospital in Glasgow in July 2015 after being cut free from the vehicle where she had been trapped beside the lifeless body of her partner for three days near Bannockburn, Stirlingshire.

A report by a passing motorist handled by a police call centre was not followed up, leading to a delay in finding the couple who had been reported missing.

But, as the second anniversary of the tragedy approaches, her parents Andrew and Diane Bell told The Herald they were left by officers to find their own way from their home near Falkirk and went to the wrong hospital, Glasgow Western Infirmary.

The couple eventually arrived at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, still thinking their daughter had suffered only minor injuries, only to find her surrounded by medical equipment and fighting for her life. The 25-year-old mum of two died after three days in the hospital after being cut free from the wrecked vehicle.

Last night her father said: “We were just left, there was no blue light escort to get us through to hospital in time, nothing.

“It was just the blasé way police said she was in hospital, like, ‘It’s no big deal, away you go and see her’. We arrived expecting to see her sitting up in bed. We were making plans for her getting back home.”Ms Bell and Mr Yuill, 28, from Falkirk, had been reported missing on July 5 2015. Police appeals included a description of their , and a police plea for help finding them had been raised along with details of the car they had been travelling in After the couple were reported missing in July 2015, a call to police reported a crashed car matching the description of the couple’s vehicle in a field beside the M9, but it was not followed up. Mr and Mrs Bell say they are still waiting to find out what happened and who is to blame.

A Crown Office spokesman said there has been a “considerable amount of additional work” required in the investigation. He added: “It must be conducted with the utmost thoroughness to get the families answers they deserve.” He added that they would be happy to meet them again to discuss any concerns that they may have over the probe.