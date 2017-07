More than 300 tower blocks in Scotland do not have sprinkler systems, according to a BBC investigation.

Blocks built after 2005 must have sprinklers fitted by law, but figures have shown that hundreds of people are living in older high-rises where no system exists.

It comes after a devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, west London, claimed the lives of at least 80 people last month, a building which was not fitted with the devices.

