KELVINGROVE Park exploded with colour as the annual Mela got under way.

The event is one of the highlights of summer in the city and is Scotland’s biggest, free multicultural festival.

Tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of artists from all over the world flocked to Kelvingrove Park for the biggest Glasgow Mela yet.

Exotic food stalls, a market place and kids zone were created inside the park for the family fun day.

Performers flew in from Pakistan and America to take part in the day-long festival.

Among the headliners were Roshan Prince who is known as an actor and music producer as well as a singer and musician, Siddhendra Kuchipudi Arts Academy, dance group Raginee, the Dhollu Kunitha Group, the Adeel Chishti Qawali Group, Asad Abass, the Desi Bravehearts, Abhinaya Dance, Sheboom, the Kennedy Cupcakes and several performances specially commissioned and created for the Glasgow Mela.

The Mela began life in 1990 as an indoor celebration at the newly-opened Tramway.

The event now uses the Kelvingrove Bandstand as well as two specially-built stages to deliver dozens of performances.

Councillor Christina Cannon, chair of the Glasgow Mela steering group, said: “The Glasgow Mela is a glorious celebration of the many cultures and communities of the city.

“Over more than a quarter of a century hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the Glasgow Mela to celebrate our shared culture and diversity.”

The Glasgow Mela is renowned for the outstanding food and the diverse stalls which can be found at the event.

Cuisines from South Asia, Mexico, Indonesia and the UK were available this year.

For the first time the Mela hosted a craft village that featured demonstrations and workshops.

The Glasgow Mela is organised by Glasgow Life on behalf of Glasgow City Council and is sponsored by Incredible India and supported by Creative Scotland.

Nothing compares to the vibrancy of the Mela

by Graham Shields, Editor

THE Mela is without doubt the most vibrant and energetic festival on the city’s calendar.

It is a full-on feast for the senses; packed with stunning, colourful dance and bursting with live music.

Yesterday’s festivities were a draw for thousands who basked in the sunshine to enjoy the entertainment... and gorged on the delicious street food.

Our picture special captures some of the buzz. Members of our camera club were there too, and we plan to publish some of their pictures tomorrow.

