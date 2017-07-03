AN ENERGY company has offered a £3,000 reward for information on a group of vandals who targeted an electrical substation in the south of Glasgow.

The vandals’ destroyed a distribution box in the ScottishPower (SP) site in Govan by setting it on fire which led to 1,000 homes experiencing a power cut.

Police are investigating the incident which took place last Monday at around 6.30pm at Napier Drive.

On the night of the incident engineers managed to reconnect the homes within a few hours by switching supplies on to another part of the electricity network.

The distribution box was completely destroyed by the fire with David Guthrie of SP saying its “beggars belief” how the group could put other people’s lives at such risk.

David, the energy networks district manager for the Glasgow area, said: “This is not a victimless crime and there is a serious threat to the public as a result.

“Illegal tampering with anything that links to the electricity network can be extremely dangerous and whoever was behind this vandalism clearly doesn’t care about the consequences.

“The location of the fire on Napier Drive is in a residential area and close to a number of homes.

“It beggars belief that anyone could risk the lives of local people in this way.

“We will work closely with the police to help catch those responsible, but we would also encourage anyone who has any information on those responsible to come forward.”

Inspector Kevin Lammie from safer communities with Greater Glasgow Police said: “Setting a deliberate fire anywhere is reckless, but to set fire to a substation which powers people’s homes is irresponsible, selfish and could have seriously affected for example people who are sick or vulnerable in the area.

“This fire was also near homes and could have spread, thankfully in this case it didn’t, however the potential consequences could have been very different if it was not for the quick work of the emergency services. Our enquiries are continuing and if anyone has information that will assist officers trace those responsible, please contact Govan Police Station via 101 quoting reference 3498/26/06.”