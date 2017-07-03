A CONVICTED Scottish sex offender has been charged with under-age sex offences in Bulgaria.
The man, identified in Bulgarian media as a 59-year-old farmer called Philip Robertson, has been accused of molesting an 11-year-old Swedish girl in a hotel lift.
Mr Robertson was previously put on the sex offenders register in Scotland in 2010 for exposing himself to young girls, one as young as nine, at schools in Aberdeenshire. He was given community service and probation.
Loading article content
Bulgarian press reports said Mr Robertson denied molesting the child. He faced the accusation last week at a district court in Nessebar, near the popular resort of Sunny Beach, whereMr Robertson he had been holidaying.
Local rReports said Mr Robertsonhad admitted being in the lift with the girl but had told the court he only touched her because she was startled when he asked her about her holiday was going.
It was also reported another girl, a Dane aged 10, had previouslycomplained but that her parents had left the country without pressing charges. Mr Robertson was remanded in custody. If convicted, Trud said, he will face between one year and six in prison.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.