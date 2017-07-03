Blair Drummond Safari Park has announced it has been forced to put down an endangered tiger following a period of ill-health.
Genghis the Siberian tiger, who was fast approaching 20-years-old, was put to sleep after his health had recently deteriorated.
In a statement, park bosses highlighted the loss of the much-loved tiger “with the deepest regret.”
The team said: “Keepers had been monitoring his health along with the park vets, and the tough decision to put him to sleep was made [on Thursday].
“In the wild, the average lifespan of tigers would be 15, so he had done extremely well to reach this age without any health issues until very recently.
“Genghis will be missed greatly by the tiger keepers and the other keepers at the park, as well as our visitors.
“Our remaining tiger Bela will live on her own for the meantime which, for tigers, is perfectly natural as they are solitary in the wild. The tiger keepers will continue to give Bela plenty of enrichment, and keep her busy climbing trees and swimming for her food.”
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources’ red list of endangered animals, as of 2010, there are thought to be only 360 Siberian tigers left in the world.
