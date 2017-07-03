GLASGOW looks set to get its very first Taco Bell as the popular American fast-food chain bids to increase its presence in the UK.
Branches can already be found in England but the Glasgow opening would be the first venture into Scotland.
The former Bradfords Bakery at 245 Sauchiehall Street has been earmarked as the location for the new outlet.
The menu includes of a range of Mexican favourites such as burritos, quesadillas, and of course tacos.
These are available with beef, chicken, pork, various cheeses, vegetables and sauces.
A few weeks ago, a job advert on Gumtree was posted for a restaurant manager at a new Taco Bell in Glasgow.
It indicated that the new venue was set to open at a location in the city centre in the autumn of this year.
When approached by the Herald to confirm details about the Glasgow opening, a Taco Bell spokeswoman declined to comment.
She said: "Unfortunately, we’re not in a position to comment on any openings at the moment."
