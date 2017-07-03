Further details have been announced for The Duke and Duchess's tour to Poland and Germany ???????????????? → https://t.co/YLVpzURi0h pic.twitter.com/Czrj4TpUAC

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2017

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it.

“They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week.

“They look forward to a busy and impactful tour, and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people – such important friends of the United Kingdom – as a family.”

Between 17th – 21st July, TRH will visit the cities of Warsaw and Gdansk in Poland, and Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg in Germany.

William and Kate have taken their children, George, three, and two-year-old Charlotte, on an official tour before, travelling to Canada with them last year where they enjoyed an open-air party for youngsters.

And in 2014 their toddler prince flew with them to New Zealand and Australia for their extensive trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Canada (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But during the tour of Poland and Germany the children are likely to be seen only during arrivals and departures at the two countries.

With George starting school in south London this September, attending the mixed-sex Thomas’s Battersea school, and his sister likely to be enrolled in a nursery, this is the last time the royal couple will be able to take their children with them without school commitments making it problematic.

The Cambridges are making the trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

It is likely to be seen as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK’s relations with Europe as it leaves the EU.