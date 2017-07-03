A first-time visitor to Wimbledon bagged first place in the queue ahead of thousands waiting for their chance to see Andy Murray play on Centre Court.

Des Robson has been in the queue since 1am on Saturday after deciding that watching the tennis tournament year after year on the television was not good enough any more.

The 48-year-old computer technician, from Choppington, Northumberland, started the trek down to SW19 at 6pm on Friday and was rewarded with first place in the queue.

Des Robson from Northumberland holds queue card 0001 (Catherine Wyatt/PA)

He said: “Ever since I was a kid, watching it with my mum, I used to say ‘well, I would love to be there one day as a player’, but never quite made it, so I went through all my twenties and thirties thinking ‘you know, one year’.”

After more than 56 hours of waiting, Mr Robson will be rewarded with a ticket to watch defending champion and world number one Murray play Alexander Bublik.

For the 131st time, the gates of #Wimbledon are set to open… pic.twitter.com/kFWZuhoVCM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

“I wouldn’t have made the journey if it was ground passes only, it was for the Centre Court experience,” he said. “Of course, the cherry on the cake is Murray playing.”

Mr Robson said the extra security implemented at the grounds this year made him feel “safe and secure”.

A gorgeous and (very docile for her breed!) springer spaniel helps patrol the Wimbledon queue with police officers pic.twitter.com/e7WqRN9u8m — Catherine Wyatt (@catherinehwyatt) July 3, 2017

He added: “I hadn’t been to a carnival or festival before in my life, so I’ve never experienced that, but that’s what it felt like when I got here. Everyone tended to look after each other and shared all their goodies with each other.”

Amelia Perry and Adam Price arrived at 2pm yesterday and managed to get Court Number One tickets.

They watched Wimbledon’s “view from the queue” to check when they wanted to arrive, aiming to be around 1,000th in line.

LIVE! The @WimbledonChnl are out in #TheQueue, sampling the atmosphere ahead of the gates opening. Do join them: https://t.co/NEScUcMgBR pic.twitter.com/n5ks1HOH3L — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

Miss Perry, 24, said they timed it “absolutely perfectly”, ending up with queue numbers 1,002 and 1,003.

Mr Price, 25, said: “We didn’t expect to even get court one, we just turned up and thought just to go on any of the courts would be great.”

The couple from Hammersmith, west London, said they were very excited to see Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams.

When told about Mr Robson’s weekend spent camping, Mr Price said: “Fair play to him. That’s dedication.”