PROTESTERS are bracing themselves for a possible flying visit by Donald Trump to Scotland.

Demonstrations are likely to take place outside the Trump Turnberry golf course or the Trump International Golf Links at Menie in Aberdeenshire, if the US President decides to visit the country during a visit to Europe over the next 10 days.

The Republican, who has been the subject of a number of protests on both sides of the Atlantic following his election last November, would be making his first trip to Britain since being elected to the White House last November if a visit goes ahead.

