PROTESTERS are bracing themselves for a possible flying visit by Donald Trump to Scotland.

Demonstrations are likely to take place outside the Trump Turnberry golf course or the Trump International Golf Links at Menie in Aberdeenshire, if the US President decides to visit the country during a visit to Europe over the next 10 days.

The Republican, who has been the subject of a number of protests on both sides of the Atlantic following his election last November, would be making his first trip to Britain since being elected to the White House last November if a visit goes ahead.

It follows calls to abandon a planned state visit after the Mr Trump’s decision earlier this year to ban people from flying to the US from a number of mainly Muslim countries.

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Trump will only confirm his plans to the Government 24 hours in advance, leaving Whitehall advisers scurrying to pencil in a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May or other senior ministers at Downing Street.

It is unclear whether a meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would take place.

But Owen Jones, co-founder of Stop Trump Coalition, said: “Donald Trump is so cowardly he thinks he can sneak into the country to avoid protests.

“We have to prove him wrong. We’re asking Britain to be on standby to take to the streets with just hours’ notice if necessary.

“Let’s not allow the arrival of a misogynist, a racist, a bigot, and a threat to peace to be unchallenged. Let’s take to the street in great number – and do ourselves proud by showing that Britain rejects his hatred.”

The charity War On Want said: “Millions of British citizens have already sent a very clear message to the Government that the racism, bigotry and hatred of Donald Trump is not welcome here.

“Any attempt to sneak him into the country and offer Trump a veneer of respectability for his divisive and reactionary policies will be utterly rejected.”

Shaista Aziz, founder of The Everyday Bigotry Project, said: “Trump’s dangerously divisive presidency and casual everyday bigotry mirrors a huge spike in racist and homophobic hate crime in the USA and the further criminalisation and demonisation of Muslims, immigrants and refugees.

Mr Trump is in Poland on Thursday before attending the G20 leaders’ summit in Hamburg in Germany on Friday and Saturday.

He will also attend the Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14.

Mr Trump has passed day-to-day control of his Scottish courses to his family. Last week, his son Eric, visited Turnberry, which Mr Trump bought in 2014, to open a second course, declaring that the Trumps had “made Turnberry great again”.