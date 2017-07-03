Police Scotland has launched an investigation after a video emerged online showing spectators at Saturday’s Orange Walk in Glasgow breaking into a banned chant known as the Famine Song.

In a 43-second clip posted onto Twitter on Sunday, the march is seen passing under a bridge as hundreds of people stand by and look on.

A group of people at the end can be heard to repeatedly shout: “The famine is over, why don’t you go home?”

The user who posted the video, Liam O’Hare, said: “Easy to laugh at the sheer absurdity of all of this but the sanctioned and approved anti-Irish racism on display here needs highlighted.”

In a June 2009 Appeal Court case against a football fan who was brought to the stand having been accused of singing the sectarian song, Lord Carloway described how the song makes reference to “the potato famine of the 1840s.”

He added: “The song calls upon persons of Irish descent, who are living in Scotland, to go back to the land of their ancestors, namely Ireland.

“The Court does not consider that the lyrics of this refrain bear any reasonable comparison to those of ‘Flower of Scotland’ or indeed ‘God Save the Queen’.

“Rather they are racist in calling upon people native to Scotland to leave the country because of their racial origins.

“This is a sentiment which, once more, many persons will find offensive.”

Glasgow City Centre ground to a halt on Saturday as around 5,000 people in 63 bands paraded through the streets for the annual Orange Walks for which 32 major streets and roads were closed between 9am and 4pm.

Chief superintendent Brian McInulty has said of the video’s emergence: “Saturday’s policing operation primarily focused on the safety of the public at the parades.

“Police Scotland, however, operates a no-tolerance policy when it comes to any form of sectarian abuse and will fully investigate any incident brought to our attention.”

The main County Grand Orange Order parade began at George Square and followed a route taking in St Vincent Street, Blythswood Square, Nelson Mandela Place, George Street, High Street and Saltmarket.

The marchers headed for Glasgow Green, where an afternoon rally was held.

Police said eight arrests were made during the day for alleged minor disorder and alcohol-related offences.