A first-look fly-through video has been unveiled providing a glimpse of the prestigious new residential development that will form the missing piece at Park Circus in the west end of Glasgow.
Park Quadrant Residences will complete the original concentric ringed design of a 19th century masterplan for the area, envisioned by architect Charles Wilson in 1851.
A one-bedroom flat with a study will set buyers back £299,000, say the developers.
Among some opposition from local residents and heritage groups - in which around 170 letters of objection highlighted concerns over pedestrian safety, the impact on the listed buildings, and parking problems - the luxury plans were given the green light last month.
The bird’s-eye view clips provide an elevated perspective from above, sweeping over the location to showcase the exclusive 98 apartments and penthouses.
The one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, duplex, and penthouses will match the height and aesthetic of the original plans.
They will remain respectful and sympathetic to the area’s rich heritage and historical high-quality architecture and landscaping, but will feature their own confident architectural language.
Gordon Coster, director at Expresso Property Park Quadrant Limited, described how his team is “very proud” to be completing the missing piece in the city’s history with the residences.
He added: “This high-quality footage offers a look at how the development will complete the ‘crown’ which gives the overall masterplan its signature.
“These new homes will be some of the most luxurious in the country, combining traditional architecture with contemporary interiors.”
