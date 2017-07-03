The Scottish Government’s independent poverty adviser has warned of a “deeply worrying” lack of social mobility in Scotland. Naomi Eisenstadt says the life outcomes of young Scots remain largely determined by their parents’ wealth and social class.

In a report to the First Minister, Ms Eisenstadt said her findings represented a fundamental unfairness and a significant waste of talent and opportunity. She made a total of 18 recommendations to the Scottish Government, including calling for better housing options for young people, more flexibility for students to move between college and university courses and a national living wage for anyone aged 18 or over.

She also called said ministers should lobby the UK Government over zero-hours contracts, fund research on child mental health, provide free transport for under-25s and ensure all post-school internships are advertised and include payment.

In the report, Ms Eisenstadt said: “While there is much to be optimistic about in terms of improving school performance, record low youth unemployment, and the vast majority of young people leaving school with a positive post- school destination, the persistence of the social class gradient is deeply worrying. The fundamental fact remains that life outcomes are largely determined by the wealth and social class of one’s parents at birth. This applies across the social spectrum, not only to the richest and poorest of families.

“And it represents not just fundamental unfairness, but also significant waste of talent and opportunity for the economy and social cohesion of Scotland.” She stressed many issues cannot be solved by legislation but require action by schools, the private sector and public sector employers.

Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the report as she confirmed the creation of a new independent Poverty and Inequality Commission which Ms Eisenstadt will be a deputy chairwoman of as her current post ends.

She said: “Naomi Eisenstadt has again provided robust advice to the Scottish Government on how we can tackle poverty and inequality in Scotland. “Her first report made a number of useful recommendations and we are making significant progress in implementing these, as the progress report also published today shows.”

She said the two-year commission would provide independent advice to Scottish ministers and scrutinise how Government budgets, policy and practice can impact on poverty and inequality, starting with giving advice on the first child poverty delivery plan due in April 2018.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said it was vital the Government delivers on the report’s findings: “SNP ministers talk about creating a bright future for our young people, yet have slashed tens of thousands of college places across Scotland and presided over the worst crisis in Scotland’s schools since devolution”, she said.