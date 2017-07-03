The Scottish Government should fund upgrades to more than 300 tower blocks without sprinkler systems, the deputy leader of Scottish Labour has said.

Blocks built after 2005 must have sprinklers fitted by law, but a BBC investigation found hundreds of people across Scotland are living in older high-rises where no system exists.

It comes after a devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, west London, claimed the lives of at least 80 people last month, a building which was not fitted with the devices.

According to BBC Scotland, only one council or housing association - South Ayrshire Council - said it had retrofitted sprinkler systems to a high-rise.

But the figures reveal 67 blocks in Glasgow, 59 in Aberdeen and 48 in Edinburgh and North Lanarkshire are without the devices, with a total of 319 across the country.

A senior firefighter has said sprinklers are a "proven" way to prevent the spread of fire in buildings and could "drastically reduce the threat to life".

Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley said the Scottish Government should fund improvements needed.

He said: "SNP Communities Secretary Angela Constance should be meeting with local authorities as a matter of urgency over this.

"Labour believes the Government has a responsibility to work with councils to put in place a programme that will ensure the highest safety standards in all high-rise flats, which would include sprinkler systems.

"Given the level of cuts to local authorities in recent years, the SNP Government must accept that it also has a responsibility not just to agree any improvements to safety in high-rise flats, but also to fund such programmes."

Scottish Conservative housing spokesman Graham Simpson said in light of the Grenfell tragedy, the Scottish Government should work with councils to ensure every tower block is installed with sprinkler systems.

He said: "That's what the people living there would expect, and it's something which has to happen immediately."

Dave Curry, chief officer for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said probes into fatal fires at high rises Lakanal house in London in 2009 and Shirley Towers in Southampton in 2010 recommended the retrofitting of sprinklers be considered in all high-rise blocks.

He said: "Since Shirley Towers, we have campaigned for the installation of sprinklers in high-rise buildings and I believe that, as a country, we must now commit to the installation of these life-saving devices in all high-rise blocks.

"Time and again, sprinklers have been proven to prevent the spread of fire in buildings and drastically reduce the threat to life."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "While we continue to be confident that we have stringent building and fire safety regulations which contribute to keeping people safe, following the tragic events at Grenfell Tower it is imperative that we undertake a thorough and critical review of our regulations.

"The Ministerial Working Group overseeing this process will consider all relevant measures to ensure the safety of residents in high-rise domestic buildings, including a review of evidence on fire suppression systems including sprinklers."