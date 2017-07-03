A would-be thief fled after a 93-year-old woman scared him off by screaming.

The "smartly dressed" man broke in to the OAP's home on Campsie Road, Perth, through a window at around 1am on Thursday.

After being woken by a noise, the woman saw the intruder and screamed.

Loading article content

He then ran off out of her house without taking anything.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "She was left pretty shaken up."

The man is described as being white, aged in his early 20s, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in, of slim build, with dark hair, and wearing dark clothing.

It is thought he fled towards Tweedsmuir Road.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Tayside division on 101 quoting CR/16831/17, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.