AGGREKO has made a major move into the smart energy market with a £40 million deal to acquire Younicos, a supplier of battery-based energy storage solutions.

The temporary power specialist said the acquisition of Berlin-headquartered Younicos is in line with its ambition to deliver lower cost and cleaner energy to its customers.

It is the second deal completed by Aggreko in as many months as it bids to combat difficult trading conditions in the US, where activity has been hit by the oil and gas downturn.

Aggreko has also hit problems in Argentina, where contracts to provide temporary power have been negotiated on less favourable terms as a result of improving economic conditions in the South American country.

Chef executive Chris Weston, who faced calls from shareholders to resign over the company’s performance at its annual meeting in April, has seen respected finance boss Carole Cran announce her decision to leave the business after 13 years. And the firm parted company with the managing director of its power solutions business in May.

Unveiling Aggreko’s latest acquisition, Mr Weston said the company’s move for the Younicos comes at a period of significant change in the energy market, with increasing amounts of renewables being deployed into the market. In 2016 more than half of the generating capacity added to the global energy market came from the renewable sector at 161 gigawatts, he said, noting that the battery-based solutions designed by Younicos will allow energy providers to manage the challenge of intermittency which increases the more renewable energy is deployed.

Mr Weston said the deal has also comes as batteries have become more competitive on cost.

“The integration and control of generating capacity, be it fossil fuel or renewable, will be enabled by battery systems which will be required to ensure power stability and reliability are maintained,” he said.

“Younicos has been developing this capability since it was founded in 2005, and had invested over $100 million in R&D, developing the product and application it now deploys.”

Mr Weston sees big potential in adding the battery solutions offered by Younicos, which can be integrated and managed for a range of energy resources, to Aggreko’s industrial solutions customers on a rental basis. He also expects to deploy the batteries in “microgrids” in remote locations or developed markets, and in “grid balancing services”.

Mr Weston said in a call with analysts: “This acquisition strengthens Aggreko’s position in a market that has seen greater investment in renewables, and is in line with our strategy to invest in technology to reduce the cost of energy for our customers.

Younicos, which has 140 staff across its sites in Berlin and Texas, has more than 200 megawatts of installed storage systems in the market. The business, which booked an operating loss of £15m as it earned £7m of revenue last year, was said to have a strong pipeline across both developed and emerging markets.

Mr Weston said he expects Younicos, which will initially be run as a standalone business, to be loss-making this year, before becoming profitable in the second half of 2018. The company is forecast to report revenue of £25m and an operating loss of around £5m for the second half of 2017.

Mr Weston added: “We are excited by the capabilities brought by Younicos, which combined with our generating technology, deployment capability and global scale, will enable us to provide both our existing and future customer with a reliable, cheaper and cleaner source of energy.”

Younicos chief executive Stephen Prince, who will report to Mr Weston, said: “We are delighted to be joining with a market leading power provider in Aggreko.”