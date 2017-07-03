A man has died after a fire in a flat on the Isle of Lewis.

Police Scotland said the 58-year-old died following a blaze in Macaulay Road, Stornoway, on Saturday.

Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 7.50pm and the blaze was extinguished.

The man is yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been made aware.

Police Scotland said an investigation has been launched. No-one else was injured.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: "A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out. Inquiries are at a very early stage.

"As is standard, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."