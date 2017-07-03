The death of a three-week-old baby girl in Inverness is being treated as suspicious.
Mikayla Haining died on Thursday June 8 after being taken to Raigmore Hospital in the Highland city.
Police Scotland initially said the death was unexplained as officers tried to established the circumstances, but the death is now being treated as suspicious.
Loading article content
An appeal has been made for anyone with information on Mikayla's death to contact officers.
Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: "Following extensive inquiries, we can now confirm that the circumstances surrounding Mikayla Haining's death are suspicious.
"Our investigation remains ongoing at this time, as we work towards establishing the full set of circumstances that led to Mikayla's death, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.