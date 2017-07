The body of a young Italian architecture graduate, killed along with her partner in the Grenfell Tower fire, was found on the floor they lived on near the top of the block, an inquest heard.

Gloria Trevisan, 26, was found in a flat on the 23rd floor of the block, where she lived with Marco Gottardi, Westminster Coroner’s Court was told.

She was identified by her dental records and the cause of her death was given as “consistent with the effects of fire” by coroner’s officer Eric Sword during Monday’s short hearing.

