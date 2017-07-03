Jeremy Corbyn has announced 20 appointments to Labour’s frontbench in the House of Commons, including six who had previously resigned from positions in his shadow team.

Three MPs elected to the Commons for the first time in last month’s General Election were also among the appointments as well as four who returned to Westminster in June having departed at earlier elections.

Mr Corbyn said the appointment of “a wealth of talent” to roles outside the shadow cabinet was “further evidence that Labour is not just the Opposition – we are the government in waiting”.

